More new equipment on the way for Blackpool Council leisure centres

Nationally gyms which have been refurbished within the last 10 years have had better recovery rates.

This trend has been reflected at Blackpool Sports Centre where the council spent £200,000 in 2019 including installing a new eGym system.

Now it is hoped to install the same equipment at Moor Park and Palatine sports centres in coming months.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Sports Centre

The Leisure Services Annual Report says gym patronage at Blackpool Sports Centre for the current year to date is 98 per cent of 2019 levels, compared to 68 per cent at Palatine and 67 per cent at Moor Park.

The report adds: "The higher than average ‘bounce-back’ at Blackpool Sports Centre can be attributed to the engagement of customers on the eGym equipment at Blackpool Sports Centre which was introduced in September 2019.

"If eGym users are excluded, Blackpool’s gym patronage would be at 56 per cent of 2019 levels year to date.

"Moor Park Health and Leisure Centre and Palatine Leisure Centre have suffered maintenance issues from the gym equipment reaching the end of life.

"Following the successful introduction of eGym at Blackpool Sports Centre it is proposed to invest in eGym at both Moor Park and Palatine Leisure Centre in the coming months to assist their gym patronage bounce back to similar levels to Blackpool Sports Centre."

The eGym is an easy to use strength circuit, suitable for everyone and promises results with just two 30-minute workouts per week.

Council leisure centres are also set to invest in new indoor cycles which would be used as part of spinning classes enabling participants to exercise at the same intensity as each other.

Investment in Palatine swimming pool, which reopened in May 2021 following refurbishment, has also paid off with attendance now at 95 per cent of 2019 levels.