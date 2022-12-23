Miracle mum's praise for NHS as family looks forward to 'best Christmas ever'

Samantha Fellows lost more than four pints of blood as medics at Blackpool Victoria Hospital battled to stem the flow after a sudden unexpected bleed followed the C-section delivery after son Coady-Louis.

Mum and new-born son were resting several hours after the birth and Samantha’s partner Chris George had just left the ward for home when Samantha was rushed into the operating theatre to stop the bleed.

During an operation the couple understand lasted four hours, Samantha had to have the vast majority of the blood in her body replaced via transfusion – and she has has added praise for the vital effort of blood donors to that for everyone involved in her care at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Samantha Fellows with new baby Coady-Louis, partner Chris George and their other children (from left) Molly-Raee, Archie-Lee, Caleb, Tyler and Hope. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"We really can’t thank everyone enough,” said 32-year-old Samantha as she and Chris relaxed at home in Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool with Coady-Louis, now a week old, and their other five children, Tyler, 11, Molly-Raee, eight, Hope, seven, Archie Lee ,who was four on December 23, and Caleb, two.

“Every department at the hospital involved in every aspect of my situation was brilliant and we are so grateful for their care and dedication.

"I also know now just how important giving blood is. I’ve never done but I’m going to when I am allowed to after recovery. My sisters have already signed up and we’re really grateful for the efforts of everyone who donates blood. It was vital for me that night.”

Samantha Fellows and Chris George with new baby Coady-Louis. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Samantha said she had been recommended to have a C-section birth as small bleeds had been detected on tests which medics thought might cause problems with a natural birth.

"Sam was taken in for the C-section and it seemed to have gone well,” said Chris. “Coady-Louis was born and Sam was resting and a few hours later, around 8.30pm, as they seemed settled, I decided to go home to our other kids.

"But then she suddenly starting bleeding and they couldn’t get it to stop. She had to be taken into theatre and was on the table for hours into the early hours of the next morning.

"We understand she lost most of the blood in her body but they saved her and we’re so grateful.

Samantha Fellows with new baby Coady-Louis. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"When she came out theatre, she was put into an induced coma to aid recovery but she woke from it at breakfast time as if she was just waking up from sleep as normal.

"She rang me and I couldn’t believe it was her as I waited at home for news. I was just so delighted to hear her voice.”

Samantha, works as a healthcare assistant as well as behind the bar of the Gallant Pioneer pub in Station Road, finally returned home four days after the birth of Coady-Louis, who is flourishing as the family look forward to his first Christmas.

"I remember sitting there in hospital and hearing people complaining about the smallest things – buzzers not being answered and waiting this and that – and it’s so easy to criticise the NHS but when you really need them, they are there for you,” she said.

