Miracle baby Alba lights up Blackpool Tower to raise awareness of World Heart Day

Alba, who is now four, was given just a 50 per cent chance of survival when she was born with transposition of the great arteries (TGA), a rare condition where the arteries leaving the heart are the wrong way around.But four life-saving operations later, Alba is now able to live her life like every other four year old, only needing to return for checks at Blackpool Victoria Hospital every six months.As the UK marked World Heart Day on Thursday, September 29, Alba, from Thornton, was keen to do something in her own little way to raise awareness.

Alba said: “I love Blackpool and I love seeing the Tower – I am so excited to get to turn on the lights and see the Tower red for this special day.”Alba’s mum, Alejandra, added: ”World Heart Day is an occasion we celebrate every year in our family.

Alba Butler, with mum Alejandra, switches on Blackpool Tower lights to mark World Heart Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a chance to acknowledge the bravery of all those who have and continue to battle with coronary heart disease every day. Most importantly it’s a day to raise awareness of heart disease in all its forms and to make everyone aware and to prompt people to get checked out even if they have the slightest symptom.“This year we are super excited to be a part of World Heart Day especially with this event taking place in Blackpool. Alba is ecstatic to be lighting up Blackpool to honour all heart warriors affected by heart disease.”Alba received life-saving surgery just hours after she was born at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in November 2017. She was later transferred to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool for open heart surgery to correct the position of the arteries at just eight days old.The brave little girl then went on to suffer serious complications including sepsis and pneumonia but was able to go home for her first Christmas.The complications at her birth ultimately led to Alba returning to Alder Hey Hospital the following year, where she remained for three months.Alejandra and dad, Danny, were initially told they would never conceive naturally and were on a waiting list for IVF when they discovered they were 10 weeks pregnant with Alba.

It was during the 20-week scan at Blackpool Victoria Hospital they were told their baby girl had TGA and would have a 50 per cent chance of survival.Aaron Edgar, senior attractions manager at Blackpool Tower, said: “Alba’s incredible story highlights the importance of routine check-ups and treatments, and as we light up for awareness this year we hope to encourage others to make themselves aware of the symptoms and causes.“We couldn’t think of anyone more inspiring to do the honours here at The Blackpool Tower this World Heart Day than Alba, a young girl who despite all the odds is living life to the absolute full.”

Alba had lots of friends along for support as she switched on Blackpool Tower lights to mark World Heart Day

Alba's switch on of Blackpool Tower was to mark World Heart Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad