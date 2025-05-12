University of Central Lancashire celebrates International Nurses Day by sharing experiences of two Blackpool Victoria nurses as part of its #MenDoCare campaign

Male nurses may only make up 10% of the profession’s workforce in the UK, but one Blackpool family is bucking the trend with both father and son working as registered nurses for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Peter and Connor McKiernan work at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as an Advanced Clinical Practitioner (ACP) and Clinical Improvement Lead, respectively. After completing nursing degrees at the University of Central Lancashire within six years of each other, the duo initially worked side-by-side in the Vic’s emergency department before Connor moved into other roles within the hospital, first as a stroke specialist and then beginning his new role in October last year.

“When I first started at the Vic, I was the only male nurse in the emergency department” said 56-year-old Peter from Kirkham. “It was a big cultural change from my previous careers in car sales and the army. I’ve made some great friends over the years though and feel valued by a profession that’s allowed me to make considerable progress.”

Peter McKiernan (left) with son Connor.

As well as seeing his dad as a role model, Connor was inspired to work in healthcare after he stopped to help victims of a car crash on his way to a university interview, aged 18, for a place on an architecture degree. Having missed the interview and with his suit covered in blood, the now 29-year-old suddenly reconsidered his career choices and realised he wanted a job where he could help people.

“It was a moment that set me in a completely new direction and I started to look into potential healthcare professions” Connor said. “I decided on a career in nursing and have never looked back.”

Peter, who has recently completed bedside care ultrasound training and is currently undertaking a six-month trauma treatment course, still enjoys working in emergency care 15 years after entering the healthcare profession.

He said: “I feel proud of what I’ve achieved during this time. I’m grateful to Blackpool Trust for providing me with the opportunities to continue learning and I’m grateful to the University of Central Lancashire for helping me to get to this point in my career with three degree qualifications under my belt.”

Both Connor and Pete agree that positive male role models are key to inspiring young men to consider nursing as a viable career choice and support the University of Central Lancashire’s #MenDoCare campaign. The institution is working with local councils and NHS Trusts to highlight the important roles men play in health and care professions.

“Whatever level I’ve worked at, the ethos of helping and advocating for others is still the main reason I do this job” Peter said. “I like to think male nurses challenge the stereotype of what it means to be a strong man by showing the differences mental strength and resilience can make instead of focusing on physical strength.”

Connor, who lives in Lytham, said: “I’ve been to career events in schools and think it’s important to show boys that anyone can become a nurse and gender isn’t an issue. Showing that men make great nurses and other allied health professionals, whether that’s through events, campaigns, on tv, or social media, is a great way of breaking down stereotypes.”

The University of Central Lancashire launched its #MenDoCare campaign on International Men’s Day in November 2024. Working with local partners, it encouraged social workers, nurses and other health care professionals to use the hashtag #MenDoCare on social media to share their thoughts on the benefits men bring to their professions, why there is a need to break down stereotypes and the personal benefits they gain from their roles.

“Every nurse brings different qualities to the profession. Patients come from all walks of life and so it’s important that the workforce that treats them reflects this” Peter added.

Learn more about the #MenDoCare campaign - https://www.lancashire.ac.uk/news/men-do-care-campaign