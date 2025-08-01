The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) North West is urging parents to prioritise vaccine catch-up appointments, with the latest data showing continued high levels of measles cases amid fears of a further surge once the new school term begins.

Measles activity has increased since April 2025 and the UKHSA is continuing to oversee the public health risk assessment and working with NHS North West and local partners on the response.

The news comes after the hospital a child died at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital last month, after contracting measles. The identity of the child has not been disclosed but it is believed that they were unwell with measles, and had other health issues.

The latest measles epidemiology report on the UKHSA Data Dashboard reports that between January 1 – July 28 2025, the North West has recorded 111 confirmed measles cases, representing 16% of England’s total 674 cases. This makes it the second most affected region after London (which has 322 cases, 48% of the total).

Photo: stock.adobe.com

Dr Merav Kliner, Regional Deputy Director for UKHSA North West, said: “The summer months offer parents an important opportunity to ensure their children’s vaccinations are up to date, giving them the best possible protection when the new school term begins. It is never too late to catch up. Don’t put it off and regret it later.

“Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering life-long consequences.

“Two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from measles. Babies under the age of 1 and some people who have weakened immune systems can’t have the vaccine and are at risk of more serious complications if they get measles. They rely on the rest of us getting the vaccine to protect them.”