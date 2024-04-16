Marathan man Lee all set for fourth London Marathon in a bid to hit £10,000 raised for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

VICTA is a national charity that provides support to children and young adults from 0 to 29 who are blind or partially sighted and their families. VICTA believes that everyone has the right to an independent and fulfilling life. VICTA’s support, advice, grants and activities enable young people and their families to build skills, develop confidence and help each other toward a more positive future.

Lee who has been registered partially sighted since birth and is looking to break a staggering £10.000 raised for the charity with Marathon number 4

Lee said "If we can raise £2.500 this time that will break £10k we are well on track with around £400 to go. VICTA is a very small charity with little or no goverment help so thing like the London Marathon is the mjour fundraising event for them."

Lee with Headline Sponsors Jeremias outside the new premises on Amy Johnson Way

"Growing up there wasnt the oppourtunities for children and thier famalies in this position so its great to be able to give back, I would also encourage any Fylde based famalies with children who have sight issues get in touch with VICTA "

Every penny counts £20 provides an Early Years Sensory Discovery Pack for a family with a blind or partially sighted baby or toddler aged 0 to 4 years. It is designed to build sensory awareness and fine motor skills at a critical time in their life.

£25 supports a vision impaired child to attend one of our Family Days. This is often the first time a young person gets to meet and understand that there are other children like them. It helps them to understand that they are not alone thereby reducing anxiety, confusion and isolation.

£50 provides a bespoke consultation with our sleep practitioner. Support for parents to understand the disturbed sleep patterns of their child with sight loss, helping the whole family to get the sleep they need and deserve.

Lee running The Marathon Oct 2022

£100 allows a vision impaired child to attend a short residential trip. Away from home and with others like them, they develop confidence, learn how to self-advocate and become more independent.

Lee who also coaches and is Vice chair at local Grassroots Football club CN Sports said "Training has gone ok trying to juggle with work, fundraising and other commitments, No time expectations just want to enjoy the atmosphere"

"I would like to thank the 4 huge hearted businesses who have sponsored my vest that have contributed massively towards my fundraising goal."

Headline sponsor of Lee is local Blackpool business Jeremias Group.

Lee with Rarity aschool of dance Princeiple Rebecca Liddell

Jeremias Group are Europe's leading manufacturer of Flue, Chimney & Exhaust systems, offering high quality and innovative solutions across all areas of heat and energy recently moved to state of the art premises on Amy johnson way Blackpool

Robert Willis industrial design director for Jeremias said "I have known Lee since high School and its a great oppourtunity for our business to give something back to the local community Best of luck Lee "

Long Term Sponsors Rarity School of Dance and Mark Rae Funeral Directors who have both Supported Lee through every Marathon and thier support has been invaluble

Rebecca Principle at Rarity is also running London for the 1st time raising money for NSPCC she said "Its great to be able to support Lee and this wonderful charity again and being able to sample the event with him on Sunday.

Long Term Sponsors Mark and Helen Rae of Mar Rae Funerals

Mark of Mark Rae Funeral directors said: "Fantastic we can support Lee again as a St Annes based business supporting someone from the town raising money for a wonderful Charity

Finaly new supporter for this year CN Active specialists in sports coaching in schools, & extracurricular sessions plus ‘CN Active sports camp’ during school holidays.

Owner and CN FC Chairman Chris said: "I've know Lee for many years as he volounateers as a coach and my Vice at the football club as both CN Active and the football club are both fully inclusive it is great we can put our name to and support a wonderful charity."

