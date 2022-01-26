MAN v FAT is coming to Wyre - here's how you can get involved

Wyre Council is working with the UK’s leading men’s weight loss programme, MAN v FAT, and Fleetwood Town Community Trust to help more men in the area to improve their health.

The new clubs in Thornton and Poulton will offer a weekly football match, weigh in and the chance to chat with a weight management coach.

Thanks to funding from Lancashire County Council, Wyre Council is reducing the cost of the programme to £13.75 a month – half the usual price.

Two new MAN v FAT clubs are being launched in Wyre

MAN v FAT Football is for men of all ages with a BMI of 30 or over. Each location runs a 14 week league, but you can sign up at any time - and it doesn't matter if you haven't kicked a ball

since you were at school.

Sessions will be delivered by Fleetwood Town Community Trust and will take place at Fleetwood Town FC’s training ground at Poolfoot Farm in Thornton and at Baines High School in

Poulton.

Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio lolder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council, said: “We are really pleased to be able to bring Man V Fat to Wyre and offer

discounted membership to help local people improve their health.

"Around 90 per cent of people going to traditional weight management programmes are female.

"Man v Fat was set up to address this gap and give men a place to go to improve their health, lose weight, meet people and have fun.

“While weight loss is the goal, these clubs are about overall wellbeing and are a great way to get out and get active.

"If you live in Wyre and are looking to improve your health, come and give it a try, there are two free trial sessions at Poolfoot Farm in Thornton later this month, just register on the website

to secure your place.”

Head of MAN v FAT Richard Crick said: “It’s great to bring specialised weight loss support to men in the Wyre area and we’re excited to be working with some great partners.”

John Hartley, Community Cohesion and Inclusion Manager for Fleetwood Town Community Trust, added: “We are extremely pleased to be working in partnership with MAN v FAT and can’t

wait to get this initiative off the ground at Poolfoot Farm, initially.

“The programme will give overweight males in the borough the opportunity to mix with likeminded people taking part in something they love.”

Details of the clubs are:

Thornton

The first two sessions at Thornton on Friday, February 18 and 25 are free trial sessions.

The league starts on March 4, 2022, with the discounted paid for membership beginning then.

The sessions run on Fridays, 7pm to 9pm at Poolfoot Farm, Butts Road, Thornton.

Register at https://manvfatfootball.org/thornton

Poulton

League/discounted paid membership starts April 7, 2022

Sessions run on Thursdays, 7pm to 9pm at Baines School, High Cross Road, Poulton. Register at https://manvfatfootball.org/poulton