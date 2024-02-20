Encephalitis International is asking for many sites to be lit up red and for people to wear red on World Encephalitis Day in their "Light up a Landmark" and "Go #Red4WED" campaigns.

This year on World Encephalitis Day (WED) on Thursday February 22, Lytham Windmill will join such iconic landmarks as Niagara Falls, Edinburgh Castle and Piccadilly Circus to be one of over 180 landmarks in 23 countries lit up red to mark WED. If you'd like to know more about this pernicious disease with its high fatality rate and life-changing after effects, come along to Lytham Windmill at 7pm on Thursday 22nd February and, if you can, wear something red to show your support!