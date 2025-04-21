Lytham St Annes Orcas raise a massive £1700 for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie Cancer Care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lytham St Annes Swimming Club, also known as the Orcas, fresh from their activities across 2024 have just completed a National Swimathon where the club swam a total of over 60 Kilometres, raising over £1700 as part of the world’s biggest fundraising swimming challenge, in support of Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Over the course of three evenings, swimmers aged between 7 and 14 of all levels of ability took to the pool and swam in relays, passing a total distance of over 60 Kilometres; the equivalent distance of swimming directly from the club’s home in St. Annes to Manchester City Centre.

Vicki Ormerod, Head Coach of the Orcas, is quick to praise the swimmers, she said “the team spirit across the club is always humbling, from individual to group swimmers these kids really love to develop and have fun as part of that journey – and to involve those so young to support such a worthwhile charity warms my heart”.

This event was a first for the Orcas and is a first for all across the Fylde, as Swimathon UK not only chose to register Lytham St Annes Swimming Club as a brand new Swimathon participant, it also registered each of the swimmers and sent out medals of recognition for each and every swimmer. At the time of writing this report, the overall event had passed over £750,000 in fundraising alone!

Vicki Ormerod went on to say, “we are approaching the next Commonwealth Games in 2026 where swimming will be massive; I encourage all those who are considering getting involved or would like to find out more, to get in touch and become part of our inclusive and developing swimming club”.

If you would like to find out more about becoming an Orca please contact Head Coach Vicki at [email protected]

Marie Curie is not a cancer charity but the UK’s leading ‘end of life charity’. We care for people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.