Haemochromatosis - a medical condition which causes blood to absorb too much iron – is a hereditary condition which affects around one in 150 people – and Adam is one of them, having been diagnosed two years ago at the age of 37.

Since then, its effects on him have been contained by regular trips to Blackpool Victoria Hospital to have 500ml of blood removed, allowing the body to generate new blood and in turn reduce the iron levels.

But just last month, Adam found himself suddenly feeling unwell at work and had to have a five-day stay in hospital to resolve the issue – an experience he hopes is a rarity but could reoccur.

Adam Draper (centre) at the dinner with the Webb family, owners of the Clifton Arms Hotel, from left: Chris Christou, Carol Webb, Karen Christou, Pat Sharples.

Despite being the UK’s most common genetic disorder, haemochromatosis is not widely known about, but its effects can be devastating, as it can cause the breakdown of vital organs over time if left untreated.

"It is such an important cause and we were delighted to raise £2,000 at the dinner,” said Adam.

“What an event and what a night it was – I was overwhelmed by the support received for it.

Adam with the hotel's sales and events manager Heather Wignall

“Since we started promoting it, I have met so many people with the condition so our aim of creating awareness has certainly been evident.

“A sell out crowd was treated to an amazing night of entertainment, fine food and great company all in aid of Haemochromatosis UK to round off the charity’s annual awareness week.

“The support on the night was so much appreciated, but we are also very grateful for the amazing support from the Lytham community through donations and backing from local businesses with prizes and gifts for our auction and raffle which raised more than £1,500 alone.

Heather Wignall, sales and events manager at the Clifton Arms, added: “A massive thank you to Sophisticated Events and a special mention to Robin Kershaw from DFC Entertainment for keeping everyone entertained throughout the night – we all had a ball and received such amazing feedback.”

Maurizio Tomacchio and Sarah Legname were among the guests at the dinner

All the money raised goes to Haemochromatosis UK to support their work across three key areas – support, education and awareness and medical research.

Clifton Arms Hotel sales and events manager Heather Wignall (centre) at the dinner with Natalie Sumner and Aimee Taylor