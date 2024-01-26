Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families are facing long waiting times to access child mental health services in Blackpool with figures showing many young patients have to wait more than four months for an appointment.

At the end of December 2023 there were 285 referrals waiting to be seen, of which 131 had waited longer than 18 weeks, up from 15 in February 2022.

There is more demand on services

There has been a nine per cent increase in demand for Blackpool CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services) over the last 12 months, with 5,097 appointments attended between April and December last year.

An NHS survey published last November found one in five children and young people in England aged eight to 25 had a probable mental health issue in 2023 with the knock-on effects of the Covid pandemic partly to blame.

Some Blackpool patients (44 per cent) got an appointment in less than four weeks which is better than the national average of 37 per cent, according to figures given to a meeting of Blackpool Council’s Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Committee.

Mike Chew, divisional director with responsibility for communities and families at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said difficulty in recruiting the right professionals was one of the reasons for long waiting lists but this was now being addressed.

His report said: “The service has struggled to fill vacant posts which has meant a depletion in staffing numbers for some time now.

“This is now an improving picture and we have now successfully recruited to most of the vacant posts, all successful applicants are awaiting start dates following completion of checks.”

Meanwhile people on waiting lists are directed to other services where necessary.

The report adds: “For those that are currently on our waiting lists, letters have been provided to all families letting them know who they should contact and when.”

Information includes which other services and helplines can offer support while “parents and carers can call our duty team to discuss any worrying changes in their child’s condition, where appropriate appointments can be expedited.”