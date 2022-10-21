Health chiefs have also shelved plans to locate the new service at a base in Blackpool after appropriate premises could not be found.

Councillors were told in February this year it was hoped to launch the Initial Response Service (IRS) this summer and work was underway to find premises and recruit around 60 call handlers.

But a special meeting of Blackpool Council’s Adult Social Care and Health Scrutiny Committee heard the service would now be run from a central Lancashire site and would not launch until next March.

Clinical services will be offered at The Harbour in Blackpool

A report to the committee says: “This will have the benefit of building on existing expertise, faster launch, and will make strong links between IRS and existing clinical teams.

“Recruitment has already progressed and the project will be operationalised over the coming months.”

Councillors quizzed officers from the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust about whether the revised proposals would have an impact on the service provided.

But interim chief executive Chris Oliver said the failure to find a suitable base in Blackpool has forced a rethink about the best way to deliver support.

Minutes from the meeting say handling calls from a central location will “be cost saving and allow funds to be utilised in other ways”.

The clinical aspects of the service will still be provided in Blackpool at the Harbour on Preston New Road, while the changes also mean “a quicker mobilisation as staff were already in place and training had been provided.”

Mr Oliver said it was expected the IRS would be available in Blackpool from March 2023.

The aim of the IRS is to offer a round-the-clock telephone service to assess people’s needs on the spot using a team of trained call handlers backed up by mental health clinicians.

Callers will be able to access immediate help either at the end of the line or in person, book appointments or just get advice.

The special meeting of the committee was also told use of restraints on patients at the Harbour had been reduced in line with national guidance, with a 66 per cent reduction across the Trust.