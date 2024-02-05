Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Trust appoints new maternity & neonatal guru to improve care
Women and families across Lancashire and South Cumbria can now seek expert maternity or neonatal advice from a new dedicated advocate.
With the role having been created to support women and families through maternity and ensure their care is handled properly, the appointment of the advocate Louise Peacock, comes off the back of the Ockenden review of maternity care in Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals that outlined the immediate actions needed.
Having consulted NHS staff, NHS England, and women and families who have dealt with serious incidents during their care in creating the position, the advocate will initially serve those who have received care at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals and University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust. They are independent from the NHS Trust and report to the Integrated Care Board.
“I am here to help you and your family to be listened to by your maternity and neonatal care teams," said Louise, who will help women and families understand the maternity and neonatal care system and give a voice to women who may have had distressing experiences during maternity. "You do not need to be sure if there were mistakes or negligence in your or your baby’s care to ask for my support.”
Also on-hand to attend screenings and appointments, Louise's role is centred around guiding women and families through adverse outcomes including:
A baby has died before they were born.
A baby has died in the days or weeks after they were born.
The mother has died.
The mother had an unplanned removal of her uterus within six weeks of giving birth.
The mother had unplanned care in a critical care unit or an intensive care unit.
The baby was diagnosed with a brain injury, or a brain injury was suspected.