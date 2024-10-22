Lancashire residents urged to share serious thoughts on future of the NHS amid 'joke' responses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire NHS boss says the county was already aiming to reshape local services in the mould outlined by the government this week.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Health Secretary Wes Streeting have set out an ambition for three major shifts in healthcare over the next decade - from hospital to community-based facilities, analogue to digital and sickness to prevention.

Kevin Lavery, chief executive of the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the principles of the 10-year plan chimed with the region’s own aspirations.

He also appealed to residents to take part in the “national conversation” the government has launched to help determine the future of the NHS.

Which way now for the NHS?

Some of the early responses to the online public consultation attracted ridicule for failing to take the issue seriously. Amongst them were suggestions that a Wetherspoons pub should be opened in every hospital, free cinema tickets be made available on the NHS and that the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should take charge of the health service.

Another pushed for the health secretary to be fired out of a cannon to raise cash for struggling hospitals, while one wag wondered about replacing him with a Labrador.

Striking a more serious note, Mr. Lavery called on everyone to join the conversation about the national institution.

“We are urging staff, everyone else involved in our organisation, as well as the general public, to have their say on what the NHS should be doing and to share their thoughts on where things can improve,“ he said.

“There are many challenges the NHS faces, and the 10-year plan is a major opportunity to address these issues and make significant changes.

"Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB’s vision is very much in line with announcements from the Secretary of State. It is to move from an acute-centric to a community-centric health and care system with maximum use of digital technology and a strong focus on wellness, prevention and demand management,” Mr. Lavery added.

ICBs - the 42 organisations across England that oversee local health and care services - have been asked by the government to share “insights from your communities” as part of the consultation. Next month, they will be provided with a 'workshop in a box' to help them gather meaningful responses.

There will also be “national-level discussions” with representatives of local health and care systems and local government leaders.

To take part in the consultation, visit: change.nhs.uk. It will run for several months and the 10-year NHS plan is expected to be published next spring.