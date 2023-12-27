Healthy eating will be on the lesson menu for primary schoolchildren in some of the most deprived parts of Lancashire in the new year as part of a push to give them the best start in life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teachers and other school staff are set to be trained in ways in which they can encourage the youngsters in their care to make healthy choices from an early age – including by growing their own.

The hope is that they are so inspired about nutritious food that they take the message home to parents and carers and persuade them to serve up healthiest options for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire County Council has commissioned the Food For Life programme to run a two-year initiative which is also designed to encourage uptake of school meals and instil “a good food culture” - not just in children, but the places where they live.

(image: Pixaby)

Ninety percent of Lancashire school caterers are already accredited by Food for Life for the quality of the meals they dish up in the dining room.

However, it is sowing the seed of interest in healthy food - and where it comes from - amongst the pupils themselves that can really make a difference, according to the programme manager for Lancashire, Libby Shaw.

“It could be setting up a wormery, growing some potatoes in a pot or [producing food] on a wider scale, if a school has the land to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some really fantastic statistics that show that if you get a child to grow their own vegetables, they are more likely to eat them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also good for them just to have that knowledge and understanding that, say, peas are grown out of the ground, they don't just come out of a freezer in the supermarket,” Libby explained.

She also hopes that the programme will help dispel the myth that healthy eating means a bigger family food bill - an understandable barrier for families in poorer areas, especially during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.