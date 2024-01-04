A senior leader at the trust that runs Blackpool Victoria Hospital has moved to reassure patients that those who need urgent and emergency care will still receive it during the ongoing junior doctors’ strike.

The six-day, England-wide walkout - which began on Wednesday - is the longest in NHS history and is part of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) ongoing pay dispute with the government.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is encouraging people to use its services wisely as the strike continues - and to “think NHS 111 first”.

However, the organisation’s executive director of integrated care, Janet Barnsley, reminded locals that they can still rely on the hospital if they require it.

“Unfortunately, there will be some disruption to our services and appointments, but rest assured that people in greatest need will continue to have access to the care they require.

“For those in most need, urgent and emergency care services will remain open during the industrial action period and people should call 999 or attend accident and emergency if it is life-threatening or an emergency.

“In other situations, please continue to use NHS 111 online. We appreciate the support of our community and appeal for people’s understanding at this time and that they continue to use NHS services appropriately,” Ms. Barnsley added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also stressed that patients should continue to attend any planned appointments during the strike period “unless we contact you directly to update you”.