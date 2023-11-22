Keep fit enthusiasts will be able to work out at midnight if they wish to after a Blackpool gym was given the go-ahead to open round the clock.

JD Gyms on Vicarage Lane in Marton has been granted planning permission to operate 24 hours a day by Blackpool Council planners after fears of late night noise were dismissed.

The fitness club’s opening hours had been restricted to 8am until 9pm Mondays to Fridays, and 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays since the original planning permission was granted in 2008.

But other gyms, including The Gym Group in Cookson Street, already offer 24-hour access to accommodate different users.

JD Gym on Vicarage Lane (picture from Google)

A council planning report says: “It is understood that the proposed operating hours are required to ensure the gymnasium better meets the needs of its customer base and enhances its overall efficiency.

“It is now an established part of the business models of several ‘value’ gyms to operate throughout both day and night-time hours.

“They provide access to health and fitness facilities for a variety of people who are unable to visit clubs during traditional operating hours, including shift workers and emergency service staff to the benefit of health and activity policy objectives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hours had previously been restricted to minimise the risk of noise disturbance, but no gym classes will be held at night and use of exercise machines or weights is not expected to generate noise disruption.

Fewer members are also expected to use the club during the night.