Creatine could potentially offer relief from common menopause symptoms 💊

A new study has looked at the potential benefits of creatine in the menopause.

Creatine is a supplement regularly taken for exercise.

However, it could potentially offer benefits for brain fog and sleep quality.

Creatine is one of the most popular supplements out there, with many people taking it to go the extra mile in workouts, build strength, and promote brain health.

However, a recent study has revealed it could potentially be beneficial beyond exercise, improving brain fog and sleep quality in perimenopausal and menopausal women.

Creatine monohydrate is the most commonly used form of the supplement, available in powder and tablet form. It is one of the most researched supplements out there, with studies showing that taking it regularly can help aid workout routines and improve recovery.

Now, the supplement could potentially offer relief to some of the most common menopause symptoms, including brain fog and disrupted sleep. Here is everything you need to know about what the latest research is saying about creatine for the menopause.

What is creatine?

Creatine is an organic compound that provides energy to your muscles, keeping them working. It is popular amongst those who exercise, with studies showing that regularly taking creatine can help increase muscle growth.

Is creatine good for menopause?

Researchers at St. Olaf College in Minnesota looked at the potential benefits of creatine monohydrate for women who were perimenopausal and menopausal. It was made up of 15 participants, five perimenopausal and 10 postmenopausal.

Each day, the women took 5g of creatine and performed a total-body strength training session twice per week for 14 weeks. The research found that the supplement demonstrated positive improvements in sleep quality, as well as changes in body composition, cognitive function, oestrogen levels, and muscular strength.

Recent research by Professor Emeritus Trevor McMorris suggested that people need to be under a certain level of stress to see the benefits. However, this could include the stress of perimenopausal insomnia or brain fog, with high doses mitigating the effects.

What are the side effects of creatine?

Despite the potential benefits, there are side effects of taking creatine, which are thought to include weight gain due to water retention, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, and excessive sweating.

If you have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, kidney or liver disease, or bipolar disorder, it’s recommended to speak to a healthcare professional before taking any creatine supplements, to make sure it’s safe for you.

How much creatine should you take in a day?

Creatine monohydrate is the most commonly used form of the supplement. It’s recommended for those taking a creatine supplement to take three to five grams daily. Harvard Health explains that studies have found that loading up on a higher dose has no additional benefits and can put more stress on your kidneys.

You can find out more information about finding help and support for menopause symptoms at the Menopause Charity.