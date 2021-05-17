Inside the new Mental Health Urgent Assessment Centre at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The Mental Health Urgent Assessment Centre (MHUAC), which opened last week, is located next to the A&E department where work is underway to create a multi-million pound 'Emergency Village'.

The centre aims to provide a safe and calm assessment space for patients who appear at A&E with urgent mental health needs, and have no coronavirus symptoms or physical injuries.

It is open to anyone experiencing mental health concerns over the age of 18 via the emergency department at Blackpool Vic.

There are three assessment rooms with six nurses, healthcare assistants and a team of doctors to ensure anyone presenting with mental health symptoms receives the care they need, without the distractions of beeping machines and people walking around outside cubicles.

The MHUAC is a service for patients with mental health concerns who have been referred from the emergency department.

Anybody experiencing a mental health crisis is urged to call the Mental Health Crisis Line on 0800 953 0110, which is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or visit https://www.lscft.nhs.uk/crisis for more information.

The MHUAC has been designed to be less noisy and busy than the emergency department next door, to provide a calmer atmosphere for anyone in need of mental health care.