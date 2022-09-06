The meal was last Friday (Sept 04) at The Venue, Cleveleys and was organised by four guide dog users – Nicky Askew, Susan Wakeley, Michelle Tomlinson, and Lisa Daley.

Nicky Askew, 52, of Brentwood Avenue, said: “People blew us away with their kindness and support. We reached a fantastic total of £1026.48.”

She had been aiming to raise enough money to name a Guide Dog puppy ‘Panache’ after a style of dance fitness that Nicky regularly takes part in.

1. What's for dinner? Diners await their first course but have no idea what it will be. Photo: Nicky Askew Photo Sales

2. Drinks all around Blindfolded diners enjoy a drink as they wait for their food to arrive at the Dine In The Dark experience in Cleveleys. Photo: Nicky Askew Photo Sales

3. Tucking in People tuck in to their roast dinners while wearing blindfolds Photo: Nicky Askew Photo Sales

4. Getting ready Diners were asked to put the blindfolds on before the food was brought out so they couldn't see the plates. Photo: Nicky Askew Photo Sales