An estimated 10 people die every year after being stung by a bee or a wasp 🐝

Warm temperatures across the UK have mean more of us are enjoying time outside.

This increases our risk of being bitten or stung by an insect, which can be dangerous.

It’s estimated around 10 people a year die after being stung by a bee or a wasp.

George Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent at Well Pharmacy advises on how to treat common bug bites and stings.

With the warm weather this spring more of us are spending time outdoors, putting us at risk of being bitten or stung by a summer bug.

George Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent at Well Pharmacy, is urging people to be on their guard after encounters with insects, the leading pharmacist has issued guidance on what to do if you get stung and when to call 999.

Around 10 people a year die in the UK due to bee and wasp stings after going into anaphylactic shock.

Experts from Well Pharmacy, want to help members of the public know how to tell the difference between a variety of bites and stings so they can best treat the wound.

Here is everything you need to know about how to treat common bug bites and stings this summer and when to seek medical attention.

Around 10 people die in the UK every year from bee and wasp stings. | THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

How do you know you’ve been bitten or stung?

Mr Sandhu said: “Symptoms of an insect bite or sting will usually begin with a swollen lump on the skin which can be red in colour.

“It is essential to be vigilant to any new bite or sting and it is advised that patients seek medical attention if they are unsure whether or not they have been stung. This is because bites and stings, while often not serious, can trigger a severe allergic reaction, which in some cases can prove fatal.

“Other bites, which might not be fatal, can also lead to diseases like malaria, Lyme disease or scabies.”

Under the Pharmacy First scheme, patients can seek advice and treatment about infected insect bites and stings from a pharmacist, without the need to speak to a GP. But, Mr Sandhu stresses that anyone suffering immediate shortness of breath after contact with an insect must call 999.

How to treat a wasp or hornet sting?

A wasp or hornet sting will usually leave a small mark where the stinger entered the skin and at times can leave a throbbing in the affected area. The sting causes pain, redness and swelling for a few hours. Some people may experience a mild allergic reaction that lasts up to seven days.

In worst cases, a sting can leave the patient suffering anaphylaxis, which leads to severe breathing difficulties and can even become fatal.

Other symptoms include dizziness and a swollen face or mouth and if you or someone in your company is experiencing these symptoms then dial 999 for an ambulance right away.

Unlike bees, wasps and hornets do not leave their sting in the wound, so the chances of infection are relatively rare, but it is essential to ensure the affected area is cleaned. Placing an ice pack wrapped in a cloth or a clean cloth soaked in cold water on the sting for around 20 minutes will help to reduce swelling and alleviate the pain.

It is advised to keep the affected area raised, if possible, and over-the-counter drugs like paracetamol or ibuprofen will help with any associated pain. Antihistamines and hydrocortisone cream can also help to relive itching and reduce swelling.

How to treat bee stings?

A bee sting can feel similar to a wasp sting with one major difference - the stinger will usually be left in the wound. Unlike wasps and hornets, bees possess a single stinger and die once they have used it.

While a bee sting is said to be milder than that of a wasp or hornet, you should expect to experience similar symptoms, with some experiencing swelling for a few hours and may have an allergic reaction lasting for up to seven days.

As with other stings, if you or someone in your company experiences breathing difficulties, dizziness or a swollen face then dial 999 for an ambulance.

You can remove a bee sting by brushing or scraping the stinger sideways with a finger or edge of a bank card. It is recommended not to use tweezers to attempt to remove a bee sting because it could end up forcing more poison into the bloodstream.

Once the stinger has been successfully removed, it is recommended to clean the wound with soap and cool water to reduce the risk of infection.

How to treat mosquito bites?

Mosquito bites are usually small, raised and itchy, they do little damage if a person is bitten in the UK, however, a bite from a mosquito abroad could be a much more serious issue and must be monitored.

The bite develops into small red lumps on the skin that can become fluid-filled blisters. You may have the urge to scratch the itch from the bite, but this is highly discouraged.

To treat a mosquito bite, wash the bite and surrounding area with soap and cool water and use an ice pack for around 10 minutes to reduce swelling and relieve itching. You can also apply over-the-counter antihistamine tablets or cream to help with the itching.

How to treat tick bites?

The tick is a small, black insect that burrows its head into the skin and can cause serious disease in both humans and animals.

Ticks will bite and while this is not painful, the potential after-effects can be debilitating.

If you enjoy hiking, you are advised to keep skin covered in affected areas of the UK to protect yourself.

Symptoms of a tick bite include a small red lump on the skin which can swell or blister and becomes very itchy, however, the most serious consequence of a tick bite is Lyme disease.

A bullseye style rash is one of the biggest signs a patient may have contracted Lyme disease, and they are advised to seek medical help as soon as able.

You should see your GP if you develop a pink or red rash, have a temperature of 38C or above, suffer flu-like symptoms, headache or joint pain, or have swollen lymph nodes.

The best way to remove a tick is by using a tick removal device – available in many pharmacies – or fine-toothed tweezers. Gently grip the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull steadily away, without crushing it. Wash the skin with soap and water and apply antiseptic cream to the affected area.

The NHS advises patients against using unorthodox methods of tick removal – these include using a cigarette end, match head, alcohol or petroleum jelly .

Once the tick is removed, patients are advised to keep an eye on the area. There is no need to speak to a doctor if no further symptoms follow.

How to treat horsefly bites?

The horsefly or notch-horned cleg-fly has a painful bite that causes a large and raised red lump, which may bleed and often becomes infected.

The insect is often found around streams, rivers or marshes, leaving its mark on many who enjoy a summer stroll. It is possible that the bite could develop into a larger raised rash known as hives and patients could experience dizziness or weakness. Others who have been on the receiving end of a horsefly bite have reported the area becoming puffy and swollen.

Horsefly bites often take more than a week to heal and if continually touched can become infected, so it is recommended patients do their best to avoid scratching.

With a horsefly bite likely to cause pain and itchiness for a week, the main advice is to avoid scratching and keep a close eye on it to avoid infection. Soap and water, an ice pack, keeping the area raised and over-the-counter painkillers and antihistamine tablets and creams will all help ease the pain and itching.

If the area does become infected and filled with pus, head to your local pharmacy to discuss the best option for treatment.

How to treat midge bites?

Midges are commonly found in Scotland over the summer, as they love the warm, damp, Scottish climate.

The bite from a midge is usually very small and slightly raised, it can cause a small, red lump that can become quite itchy. In rarer cases, a midge bite can cause patients to develop fluid-filled blisters.

To treat a midge bite, keep the area clean, apply an ice pack, keeping over-the-counter painkillers and antihistamines can ease the pain and itching. If you believe the area has become infected, speak to your local pharmacist for advice.

How to treat mite bites?

While a bite from a mite isn’t life-threatening, it can cause a condition called scabies to develop. Often, a mite can bite someone on exposed skin when they are holding their dog or cat.

Scabies is a highly infectious condition that can be quickly passed from person-to-person, but it can take up to eight weeks for the rash to appear.

It is highly infections, with skin-to-skin contact lead to others developing the condition. People sharing the same home will often get scabies if just one person is infected.

Scabies is when tiny mites lay eggs under the skin, which appear as lines with a dot at the end. A rash can then appear anywhere on the body, but it is most common between the fingers. The rash is then likely to spread across the rest of the body in the form of tiny red spots.

Treatment for a mite bite includes using soap and water to keep the area clean, take painkillers and antihistamines for relief and itching, and keep an eye on the wound.

If scabies is suspected, seek advice from your local pharmacist who can supply a cream or lotion to be applied to the whole body, including the scalp and face. The treatment will need to be applied seven days later too.

Everyone in an infected household must take the treatment, and people must not have close or sexual contact until the treatment is concluded.

Wash all bedding and clothing on at least 60C and then in a hot tumble-dryer afterwards. Clothes than cannot be washed should be sealed in a plastic bag for at least three days.

It is recommended to head to your local pharmacy for advice with mite bites and scabies where a cream or lotion will be offered.

How to treat flea bites?

Flea bites are usually found in groups below the knee, the reason for this is that fleas will usually transfer from cats or dogs.

It is usually around the ankle that a flea bite is most commonly found on a human, however there is also a possibility that a person might experience a bite on the forearm. This can be caused by holding their cat or dogs in their arms and the flea opting to nibble on exposed skin.

To treat a flea bite keep the area clean, apply an ice pack, keeping over-the-counter painkillers and antihistamines can ease the pain and itching.

How to treat a false widow bite?

While it is uncommon to be bitten by a spider in the UK- compared to places like Australia - it can still lead to a serious outcome.

UK spiders like the false widow can give a nasty bite to those unlucky enough to be on the wrong end of one.

A bite from a spider leaves small puncture marks on the skin that can cause swelling and some redness. Some spider bites can also cause sickness, sweating and dizziness as well as causing a severe allergic reaction in the rarest of cases.

If you or someone you’re with experiences a severe allergic reaction following a spider bite then immediately seek medical help.

The standard treatment advice for spider bites is to keep the area clean by using soap and water, apply an ice pack. Over-the-counter painkillers and antihistamines can ease the pain and itching.

Crucially, it is important to monitor the bite for signs of infection and seek medical advice from your local pharmacist if you are concerned, feel unwell or have a raised temperature.

