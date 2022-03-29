How football is helping stressed Blackpool dads

But Chris is now among more than 90 Blackpool dads taking part in regular football therapy sessions which are boosting their skills on and off the pitch.

He is a member of Blackpool Football Therapy FC, launched thanks to a £1,000 grant from Blackpool Better Start - the council supported project aimed at helping young families in the town.

It was started by a group of dads after lockdown to create a ‘brotherhood’ for like-minded men to help improve their physical, emotional, and social wellbeing, regardless of footballing ability.

Members of Blackpool Therapy Football

Each session starts with a peer-to-peer support chat, enabling players to meet new people and talk openly with other dads, including those who became new parents during lockdown.

After losing movement down one side of his body following a mini stroke, Chris initially went down to cheer the group on from the side-lines each week.

But his stroke rehabilitation means he is now able to play in goal.

He said: “Football Therapy means a lot to me. I go to two sessions a week, really just to maintain my physical wellbeing.

Coaches Shane Connelly and Anthony Barrott

"I lost the use of my arm and leg when I had my mini stroke and the guys have just been so supportive for me. It’s been really, really good for me, both mentally and physically.”

Dad-of-four Anthony Barrott, who volunteers as one of the head coaches, said: “For us it’s never about the score line, it's about men getting out of the house, talking, getting fit and enjoying life.

"At the end of every session, everyone walks away with a smile on their face."

The scheme has been funded as part of Better Start's Street to Scale project which encourages people to submit proposals on how money can be used to help families and children in the community.

Chris Morgan

The dads used their funding to purchase training equipment including 40 footballs, cones, bibs, water bottles and jackets, and they now volunteer to run three training sessions weekly at community pitches including at AFC Fylde.

Anthony added: "With 95 per cent of our players being dads, step-dads or carers, it’s so important for us to offer a space to help boost motivation, socialise and get fit – which all helps to reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

"As a dad myself, I know what positive impact this can have at home.”

Clare Law, director of the Centre for Early Child Development where Blackpool Better start is based, said: “We are all so proud of what this project has been able to achieve to benefit the physical, mental and social wellbeing of so many dads and male carers in Blackpool.

“Street to Scale can help to give the initial boost for wonderful ideas like this. What’s fantastic is that by being at the heart of our community, applicants know what matters to families on their street, or at their local community group, church or open space and so the breadth of applications we receive is inspiring."

To find out more about the fund visit: https://blackpoolbetterstart.org.uk/street-to-scale/

Blackpool Football Therapy FC welcomes new players, find out more www.facebook.com/blackpoolft