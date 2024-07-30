Home help call for Fylde coast residents
The free kit, which is loaned to those who require additional support, ranges from complex items, such as hospital-type beds, hoists, bed lifts and other specialist moving and handling equipment, to simpler support aids such as commodes, walking frames and raised toilet seats.
The items are ordered through the NHS or via local social care services and some of them must be fitted or adapted to the home in which it will be used by trained staff.
A survey has now been launched to help the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) and the local authorities in Lancashire to improve the service on offer. Feedback is being sought from anyone who uses or has used the equipment, no matter how long they did so
Jackie Moran, integration place leader for Lancashire East at the ICB, said: “Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Council, Blackpool Council and the health services across those areas, are looking to understand what the experience is like for our residents who are in receipt of equipment in the community.
“At the moment there are different processes in each area and we are considering if there are any areas where the experience is great for our residents where we can take learning to help us improve the experience for others.
“We want to hear from you to help us to shape our services for the future.”
To take the survey, click here - Community Equipment Services across Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool and Lancashire (smartsurvey.co.uk)
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] if you need help completing the it. The survey closes on 18th August.
