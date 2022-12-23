Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH), which manages council housing in the town, will extend its Warm Welcome Community Hub initiative in January after launching the scheme at Aysgarth Court Sheltered Housing in South Shore.

Each Monday in November, Aysgarth Court Community Centre opened its doors to as many local residents as possible, welcoming them with a warm cooked meal, unlimited brews and refreshments, whilst providing a comfortable environment to play games or just sit and chat.

More than 30 residents attended the first event with catering provided by the New Age Social Group plus donations of drinks and snacks from Asda’s community engagement officer.

Residents at the community warm hub

Stefan Fish, BCH resilience team leader, said: “It’s great to see that these events are such a wonderful success.

“With the steady stream of residents and agencies, it really does show partnership working at its best.

“Some of the local residents had never been in the centre before and told us that they will continue to come along to the Warm Welcome Hub events and bring their friends.”

Active Blackpool joined the event and gave a gentle armchair exercise demonstration and got residents involved in the French boules game Boccia, Play your Cards Right and giant darts.

Building on its success. residents have since used the community hub at Aysgarth Court to organise their own events.

People are invited to attend the warm hubs when they launch in January in return for a suggested £1 donation. They will initially run for six weeks starting from January 3 but could be extended further.

The Warm Welcome Community Hubs will be at

– From Tuesday 3 January, 1:15pm-3:15pm, Spencer Court Community Centre, off Talbot Road, FY1 3TW

– From Wednesday 4 January, 12:15pm-2:15pm, Molyneux Community Centre, Lennox Gate, FY4 3JJ

– From Thursday 5 January, 12pm-2pm, Lowmoor Community Centre, Edmonton Place, FY2 0UT

– From Friday 6 January, 12pm-2pm, Kilmory Community Centre, Kilmory Place, FY2 0XS

– From Friday 6 January, 1pm-3pm, Kincraig Community Centre, Kincraig Place, FY2 0NB