The initiative is available to anyone aged 12 and over, can provide all doses of the vaccine, and is ideal for those who are shielding or who don’t feel comfortable using the existing vaccine services.On completion of a quick questionnaire at https://www.healthierlsc.co.uk/VacAtHome, or by calling 0300 7901 6856 between 10am and 8pm, a member of the vaccine programme outreach team will be in touch to arrange a convenient time to visit and administer the jab.