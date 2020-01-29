Here's why local NHS workers are flooding social media with pictures of their smeared lipstick

NHS office staff wore lipstick – smeared on purpose – in a stunt aimed at getting women to go for cervical cancer screening.

Workers at the two local clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), which organise and pay for residents’ health care, shared snaps on social media alongside the words #SmearForSmear, and it was all to get people talking.

Lancashire NHS office worker Pete Smith wearing smeared lipstick for the #SmearForSmear campaign, which is aimed to getting women to go for cervical cancer screening

Dr Adam Janjua, a Fleetwood GP and cancer expert, said: “Our most up-to-date information tells us there are 20,000 women on the Fylde coast who have not had their smear test and this really is a troubling statistic for us.”

He added: “I would urge all women, if they are invited for a screening, to book the appointment.”