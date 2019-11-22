Here is how a grandmother has 'reversed' her diabetes and will speak at the The Health and Wellbeing Roadshow at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

A Blackpool woman who has ‘reversed her diabetes’ through her diet is continuing her work in educating others.

Ever since Debra Scott was diagnosed with diabetes in 2017, she began researching how to manage the condition and after trying a low carbohydrate diet, she managed to reverse the effects - without medication.

She went from 14st 7lbs to 11st 6lbs in just six months and has been speaking about her experiences at various events. She will be at free The Health and Wellbeing Roadshow at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Monday, November 25, from 9am until 3pm.

The 57-year-old also appeared on ITV’s This Morning in September to share her advice with the nation.

She said: “I just want to get my story out there to help people. Diabetes is big in my family and my mum, Anna Beattie, who died 14 years ago, really struggled with it, as it affected her eyesight and kidneys.

“When I was diagnosed, I was given a leaflet which stated we could eat what we want and there were no restrictions. But actually I went on diabetes forums which told me to ignore this and actually lower the carbs. As a result, you need to inject less insulin. I read about what sugars were in different foods. For example, I didn’t realise carbohydrates turned into blood sugar. A banana has around 10tsp of sugar which is fine if you are not diabetic, but if you are diabetic, that puts your blood sugar levels up.”

Debra, a mother-of-two, with one grandchild, now operates low carb clinics at the Central West Primary Care surgeries: Adelaide Street Family Practice; Harris Medical Centre; South King Street Medical Centre; Elizabeth Street Surgery and St Paul’s Medical Centre.

She added: “This is for anyone struggling with diagnosis and we also have a patient to patient social prescribing, where patients help other patients.”

Patients can phone Adelaide Street Surgery to book in 01253 620725.