Here are top 7 ways to workout on a budget

Walk everywhere is one way of keeping fit on the cheap

The frugal experts at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have revealed bargain ways to exercise in and around the home.

Tips like using soup cans or even detergent bottles as make-do hand weights, and running up and down the stairs to strengthen legs and hips are free ways to work out.

Families can also utilise free exercise videos on YouTube and should check what free sports facilities are available near them.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “Getting fit doesn’t automatically mean you have to spend a fortune. There are cheap and even free ways to work out which are open to everyone.

“Try really simple things like using tins of soup instead of buying weights and walking rather than taking the car or bus.

“Making use of workouts online and free or cheap fitness apps are both great ways to find the type of exercise you enjoy.”

Here are NetVoucherCodes’s tips for budget workouts:

Make your own weights

Soup cans make great hand weights, and they’re a perfect size for beginners. Alternatively, you can use bigger objects like detergent bottles or fill buckets with water, sand, or rock salt. Just make sure you secure tops and lids firmly with tape to avoid any spillages!

Bodyweight workout

This is a strength training workout where your own weight is used as resistance. Think plank, press ups, sit ups, burpees and oblique crunch. It’s a great and completely free way to workout.

Find free exercise videos

You can find all sorts of free online exercise videos on YouTube. These are great to help you get started and you can try all different types of workouts. HIIT workouts are a great option if you really want to feel the burn. And you don’t have to spend hours doing them - a 20 minute blast will certainly put you through your paces.

Download fitness apps

Apps are great for helping you squeeze in a quick workout session at home, and you’ll likely only need some floor space and a pair of comfy joggers.

The great outdoors

Taking a brisk walk outdoors or going for a gentle run are both good ways to exercise, and completely free. You can also fit them into your daily schedule easily. Check your local parks to see if they have an outdoor gym you can make use of.

Use free sports facilities

Some sports can be costly and there’s plenty that requires you to join a team or the gym to take part – but this isn’t the case for everything. Lots of councils and universities will offer free facilities, whether it’s a field for a kickabout or tennis courts, so check what’s available in your area.

Walk - everywhere