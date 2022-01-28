Here are nine things you can do in Lancashire to help your mental health on Time To Talk Day - February 3

Time to Talk Day is the nation’s biggest mental health conversation and it’s nearly here. It’s the day that friends, families, communities, and workplaces come together to talk, listen and change lives.
Mental health problems affect one in four of us yet people are still afraid to talk about it. For people with mental health problems not being able to talk about it can be one of the worst parts of the illness. So by getting people talking about mental health we can break down stereotypes, improve relationships, aid recovery and take the stigma out of something that affects us all.
Since Time To Talk Day first launched in 2014, it has sparked millions of conversations in schools, homes, workplaces, in the media and online.
On top of talking, getting out in nature is proven to boost your mental health, so we've come up with a bunch of things you can do that can help to lift your mood.
And if you would like to take part in Time To Talk Day click here