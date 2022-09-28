Heart health checks available at Sandcastle Blackpool on World Heart Health Day

The checks will take place at the Sandcastle Waterpark on South Promenade from 11.30am - 2.30pm. It’s a free event, and everyone is welcome.

Volunteers will also be welcome later to be part of a giant heart on Blackpool beach to mark the day. Anyone who would like to take part should meet at the Comedy Carpet at 6pm.

World Heart Day takes place every year to raise awareness of heart disease, treatment, research and how people can make themselves more heart healthy.

The Sandcastle waterpark is the venue for the heart health checks.

This year the Liverpool Centre for Cardiovascular Science has joined forces with the Sandcastle Waterpark and the Clinical Research Network (CRN) North West Coast to help people do their part to care for their heart.

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death and disability in the North West.

Medics say around six to eight million people are living with undiagnosed or uncontrolled high blood pressure, so it is important to know if you have high blood pressure.

A spokesman for the Liverpool Centre for Cardiovascular Science said: “We know it isn’t easy for people but we are asking them to try and set manageable goals in changing their lifestyle to help their heart health.

“Small changes such as taking the stairs instead of the lift can make a huge difference