The study also reveals the worst rated surgeries in Blackpool.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72 per cent said they had a good overall experience, down from 83 per cent last year and 82 per cent the year before.

A spokesman for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5m people between January 10 and April 11 this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Here are the surgeries with an FY1 to FY4 postcode, ranked by the percentage of people who said their overall experience was either very good or fairly good.

1. Arnold Medical Centre At Arnold Medical Centre in St Anne's Road, Blackpool, 92% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 5% rated their experience as poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Newton Drive Health Centre At Newton Drive Health Centre in Newton Drive, Blackpool, 85% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 5% rated their experience as poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Highfield Surgery At Highfield Surgery in Lytham Road, Blackpool, 84% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 7% rated their experience as poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Stonyhill Medical Practice At Stonyhill Medical Practice in Lytham Road, Blackpool, 78% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good, while 11% rated their experience as poor. Photo: Google Photo Sales