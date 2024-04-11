The GP Patient survey reveals what patients think of their local GP practice.

Last year’s survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

Out of 32 practices on the Fylde coast, here are 15 with the worst NHS patient ratings:

Queensway Medical Centre Queensway, Poulton-Le-Fylde, Blackpool, FY6 7ST | Of the 101 people who responded to the survey, 63% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Poplar House Surgery Durham Avenue, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2EP | Of the 109 people who responded to the survey, 65% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

St Paul's Medical Centre Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2HH | Of the 117 people who responded to the survey, 67% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Parcliffe Medical Centre St Annes Health Centre, Durham Avenue, St Annes, FY8 2EP | Of the 123 people who responded to the survey, 69% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

Abbey Dale Medical Centre Common Edge Road, Marton, FY4 5AU | Of the 123 people who responded to the survey, 69% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.