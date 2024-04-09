The GP Patient survey reveals what patients think of their local GP practice.

Last year’s survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

We ranked the top 15 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.

*The 2024 questionnaire is now open and can be accessed by clicking HERE

1 . Arnold Medical Centre St Anne’s Road, Blackpool, FY4 2EF | Of the 115 people who responded to the survey, 93% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo Sales

2 . Fleetwood Surgery West View Health Village, Broadway, Fleetwood, FY7 8GU | Of the 139 people who responded to the survey, 91% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo Sales

3 . Lockwood GP Surgery Civic Centre, Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 7PU | Of the 137 people who responded to the survey, 88% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo Sales

4 . Cleveleys Group Practice The Health Centre, Kelso Avenue, Cleveleys, Blackpool, FY5 3LF | Of the 118 people who responded to the survey, 88% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo Sales

5 . Mountview Practice Health and Wellbeing Centre, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6HP | Of the 112 people who responded to the survey, 88% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo Sales