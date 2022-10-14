On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.

But patient-to-GP ratios vary hugely across the country, from just 89 patients per full-time GP at a surgery based in a residential home in Balham, London, to 40,875 at a practice in Stratford, London.

Regionally, the North West has the fewest patients per GP, at 1,557, while London has the most, at 1,956.

In Blackpool the latest data shows the huge range in patient-to-GP ratios across the town.

Professor Martin Marshall, who chairs the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs want to be able to consistently give their patients the personalised care they deserve, no matter where they live in the country. But the increased workload expected of GPs and their teams, coupled with the chronic shortage of GPs, is unsustainable.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "Each General Practice is required to provide services to meet the reasonable needs of its patients. There is no government recommendation for how many patients should be assigned to a GP, as the demands each patient places on their GP are different and can be affected by many different factors – including rurality and patient demographics.”

The figures, a snapshot from August 31 of this year, were published by NHS Digital and include trainee GP and locums.

The GP-to-patient ratio is only one way of looking at how busy a surgery is.

Most surgeries will also have other staff treating patients, such as nurses, physiotherapists and midwives.

Sometimes, a surgery might appear to have a low number of GPs because they share staff with a neighbouring practice. Alternatively, they may have been in the process of recruiting when they supplied their staffing figures to the NHS.

Here are the surgeries listed from the most to the fewest patients per GP in Fylde and Wyre (Practices without any registered GPs or patients have been omitted).

1. Fernbank Surgery Fernbank Surgery was recorded as having 10,974 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.6 GPs, which would be the equivalent of 17,146 patients per full-time GP.

2. Lockwood GP Surgery Lockwood GP Surgery was recorded as having 8,385 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2.1 GPs, meaning it has 3,930 patients per GP.

3. Poplar House Surgery Poplar House Surgery was recorded as having 6,878 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2 GPs, meaning it has 3,485 patients per GP.

4. The Mount View Practice The Mount View Practice was recorded as having 12,098 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4 GPs, meaning it has 3,022 patients per GP.