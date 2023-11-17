Fylde's slimmers success launches new career
Mum of one Aimee said: "Esme, my daughter, my partner and my wider family just love our healthy lifestyle. The family love a good spaghetti bolognese and a Sunday roast all made by Slimming World. “Its just so family friendly and simple to follow.”
The health benefits are brilliant and means I know Esme is getting a well balanced diet and won't ever have to overcome the struggles of being overweight that I have struggled with as an adult.
"We are a very active family,” said Aimee, who is a keen wild swimmer. “We walk miles with our two dogs, this wouldn't have been possible before my weight loss."
Aimee wants to share her knowledge and opened her own Slimming World group Thursday, November 14 7pm at The Blessed Virgin Mary Church Hall Church Lane Hambleton. Pop along or call 07845 277688