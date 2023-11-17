Fylde's slimmers success launches new career

Aimee’s incredible four stone six pound weight loss has changed both her life and that of her families and wants to share it with others in her community.

Mum of one Aimee said: "Esme, my daughter, my partner and my wider family just love our healthy lifestyle. The family love a good spaghetti bolognese and a Sunday roast all made by Slimming World. “Its just so family friendly and simple to follow.”

The health benefits are brilliant and means I know Esme is getting a well balanced diet and won't ever have to overcome the struggles of being overweight that I have struggled with as an adult.

"We are a very active family,” said Aimee, who is a keen wild swimmer. “We walk miles with our two dogs, this wouldn't have been possible before my weight loss."