Sessions will be available at St Annes YMCA in St Albans Road on Tuesdays and Thursdays from the end of May either via referral from a health professional or self-referral and it is hoped to extend them to other YMCA venues.

"We are delighted to be working with Heartbeat,” said a Fylde Coast YMCA spokesman.

"It is a Lancashire-based charity that provides prevention, rehabilitation, support and education for those who have experienced, or are at risk of developing, a cardiovascular illness, such as people who have had a heart attack, a stroke/TIA, diabetes, heart bypass, high blood pressure or high cholesterol.

“Its focus is on helping people make long term progress with their health and offers a range of exercise programmes, which are fully supervised by specially trained instructors qualified with the British Association of Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation.”

Each person is assessed by Heartbeat prior to taking part in any of their exercise programmes.

The assessment takes the form of a treadmill test, with the aim of determining each individual’s tolerance to exercise to ensure their safety and give the reassurance to take part in an exercise programme.

Personalised support for nutrition and mental health, helping people improve their lifestyle is also on offer.