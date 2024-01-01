After losing a loved one, a Fylde Coast woman realised that she needed to get control of her diet and health. She has since lost over four stone and now wants to help others in their own weight-loss journeys.

Caught in a spiral of constant tests, admissions, and waiting around as she spent time with a sick loved one, Sandra Kirkham knew that she had to make a change. She soon realised that she wanted to focus on something new and positive and so resolved to throw herself into losing weight and getting fit and healthy.

Focused on her well-being, Sandra turned things around and regained control of a diet which was previously rich in high-fat and high-sugar treats such as cakes, crisps, and chocolate. After eating, she would typically feel guilty, which would lead her to eat more, catching her in a vicious cycle.

“I stopped looking after me; I had started heavily relying on takeaways and convenience food,” said Sandra. “When my loved one passed away I knew I had to lose weight, so I joined my local Slimming World group. As an emotional eater, I consoled myself with food. I ate when I was sad or anxious and I used food to cope with my difficulties. Unsurprisingly, my weight kept going up.”

By attending Slimming World, Sandra learned that she had to tackle trigger foods like chocolate which she found hard to eat in moderation. This led her to research time-saving recipes and make her own ‘fakeaways’, enabling her to gain control over her eating to a degree she never previously thought possible.

“Once I started with Slimming World, I was making versions of familiar meals [and] my new routine completely transformed my mindset around food,” said Sandra, who has also been able to go back to attending dance classes, which she had to quit due to being overweight. “Rather than eating until I was uncomfortably full to smother my feelings, I was enjoying balanced, filling meals throughout the day. After two weeks, I’d lost nine pounds!”

“Now I’m full of energy and no longer out of breath,” she added. “I sleep better and I have so much more confidence. Instead of hiding away at home, I’m enjoying life and all the opportunities that come my way including retraining as a Slimming World Consultant and teaching line dancing.”