People living across the Fylde coast are being encouraged to get ready for the upcoming May bank holiday weekend by planning ahead for repeat prescriptions and using the most appropriate NHS service.

GP surgeries will be closed during this time, including Monday, May 2.

But a number of pharmacies will remain open and can help people deal with minor ailments and illnesse s, and provide expert advice.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pharmacy opening times given for May Bank Holiday

This is when your local pharmacy will be open over May Bank Holiday in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre:

Asda Pharmacy – Fleetwood: Dock Street, Fleetwood, from 10am until 4pm

Boots Pharmacy – Lytham: 3 St Annes Road West, Lytham, from 11am until 4pm

Boots Pharmacy – Lytham:66 Clifton Street, Lytham, from 11am until 4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy:Amounderness Way, Thornton, from 10am until 5pm

Boots: 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, from 10.30am until 4.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy Sainsbury’s Store: Red Bank Road, Bispham, from 10am until 4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy: Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, from 10am until 5pm

Tesco Instore Pharmacy: Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Road, Blackpool, from 9am until 1pm

Whitegate Pharmacy: Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, from 8am until 9pm

For any urgent care needs, patients are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 to be signposted to the most appropriate service.

In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, the 24/7 Crisis Line is available on 0800 953 0110.

Dr Peter Gregory, associate medical director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “This time of year can be a very busy time for NHS services, and using the 111 service online will help us treat patients in the right setting. This could also help keep staff free to deal with serious or life-threatening emergencies.