People living across the Fylde coast are being encouraged to get ready for the upcoming May bank holiday weekend by planning ahead for repeat prescriptions and using the most appropriate NHS service.
GP surgeries will be closed during this time, including Monday, May 2.
But a number of pharmacies will remain open and can help people deal with minor ailments and illnesse s, and provide expert advice.
This is when your local pharmacy will be open over May Bank Holiday in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre:
Asda Pharmacy – Fleetwood: Dock Street, Fleetwood, from 10am until 4pm
Boots Pharmacy – Lytham: 3 St Annes Road West, Lytham, from 11am until 4pm
Boots Pharmacy – Lytham:66 Clifton Street, Lytham, from 11am until 4pm
Morrisons Pharmacy:Amounderness Way, Thornton, from 10am until 5pm
Boots: 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, from 10.30am until 4.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy Sainsbury’s Store: Red Bank Road, Bispham, from 10am until 4pm
Morrisons Pharmacy: Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, from 10am until 5pm
Tesco Instore Pharmacy: Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Road, Blackpool, from 9am until 1pm
Whitegate Pharmacy: Whitegate Health Centre, 150 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, from 8am until 9pm
For any urgent care needs, patients are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 to be signposted to the most appropriate service.
In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999.
If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, the 24/7 Crisis Line is available on 0800 953 0110.