Poulton company West Lancs Group, which specialises in mechanical, electrical and plumbing work, has shown its charitable side by pledging to make a donation every month to Trinity Hospice.

After 12 months, West Lancs Group LTD will have donated £3,600 to the hospice, helping Trinity to provide outstanding palliative care to all who need it across the Fylde coast.

The support comes as West Lancs Group LTD joins the Hospice 500 Business Club, where companies join to make a regular payment to the charity starting at just over £40 per month.

In return for their generosity, members are invited to an annual Hospice 500 Business Club event to meet the other organisation choosing to support Trinity on a regular basis.

Corporate Partnerships Manager, Janet Atkins, said: “The Hospice 500 Business Club is full of truly generous and inspirational companies like West Lancs Group LTD, and we are incredibly grateful for their support.

“Regular donations from our Hospice 500 Business Club supporters mean that we can plan or the future with confidence, knowing we can continue to meet the increasing levels of demand for our care from all corners of the Fylde coast. With our corporate community’s support, we can reach all who need us, wherever they are, whatever the hour.”

Managing Director Kevin O’Toole said, following covid and having a friend that uses the Hospice, he felt they had to make an effort and support this amazing charity.