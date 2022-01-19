Fylde audiologists helping locals to hear again

Two Fylde coast audiologists are celebrating their first year of trading in their Ansdell-based hearing-aid shop.

Johanna Carter, 46, and Abigail Ankers, 45, started seeing patients in their homes in July 2019, before opening Always Ear in December 2020.

Being newly self-employed in the pandemic was hard.

They couldn’t get any financial help, as they had no physical premises at the time.

There were times when they had no income from clients as they had to wait for Government guidelines on safe practice during Covid.

“It cost us money to keep going during most of 2020,” Johanna said.

“Our resilience has been tested at times.”

Johanna and Abi qualified 25 and 23 years ago respectively as audiologists.

Both had fulfilling careers with the NHS, but say there are advantages to setting up their shop on Woodlands Road.

They can stock a wider range of instruments and offer a more tailored service.

Johanna, who lives with her husband and son in Cleveleys, said: “When you help someone to hear again they can live a better quality of life. That’s our motivation.”

Johanna says it’s vital people get regular hearing checks.

If left untreated it can lead to social isolation, anxiety and depression and even paranoia.

Hearing loss may be linked to other serious conditions such as osteoporosis and high blood pressure.

It is also closely linked to brain health.

She added: “The brain needs sensory input to keep it healthy and functioning.

“Over 75s with hearing loss tend to experience up to 40 per cent faster cognitive decline than those with normal hearing.”

Johanna has noticed that people have been more hesitant to get their hearing checked during the pandemic.

But, she says this is part of a wider issue.

“In an ideal world I think 18 to 50-year-olds should get a hearing check every five years. Then every two years over 50.

“In children it would be good to check it every year in primary school then at the start of high school and in the final year.”