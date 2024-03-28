Funeral home team member ‘puts on a show’ to raise money for Barnardo’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of his continued fundraising activity, Kelvin Wood, a ceremonial crew member based at Co-op Funeralcare Blackpool, on Bispham Road, has organised a charity variety show that will take place on Friday 5 April, from 7.45pm.

Kelvin, who is a singer himself, will be leading a number of local acts performing on the night including former lead singer of Blacklace Dean Michael, solo artists Livi May and Kerrie Ann, and comedy duo the Black Country Boys.

Kelvin started the charity concerts 14 years ago in memory of his dad, first supporting Macmillan Cancer Support, before extending them to other local and national charities. His previous event, held in January at the Talbot Club in Blackpool, featured local acts such as singers Tim James and Johnny Right, and comedian Ricky Lane. The show was hugely successful, gathering a large crowd and raising over £1,300 for Barnardo’s.

Kelvin is always looking for ways to support national and regional charities

The charity shows feature a number of supporting activities such as raffles and games with buckets passed around to collect loose change.

Kelvin said: “As a member-owned business, Co-op is always keen to support important causes however we can, and following our charity partnership with Barnardo’s and mission to raise £5 million to support young people, it seemed natural that I would want to support such a great cause.

“I’m so proud to have been able to run these charity concerts over the past 14 years and shine the spotlight on local artists at the same time.

“These shows are of course something I hold very close to my heart in memory of my dad, and I love to see people enjoying themselves and supporting local music while raising money for a great cause! I hope people continue to enjoy them as much as I do for many years to come!”

Kelvin’s support for Barnardo’s is part of Co-op’s partnership with the children’s charity, with the member-owned organisation aiming to raise £5 million to support 750,000 young people across the UK.

And next month will also see Kelvin taking part in the London Marathon, running as part of team Co-op and bringing his current Barnardo’s total for this year to over £2,300. No stranger to running, he has taken part in the London Marathon twice previously and raised around £55,000 for different charities along the way.

To donate money to sponsor Kelvin visit his Just Giving page here.