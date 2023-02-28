Calls to provide free gym memberships to young people in Blackpool have been thrown out after the proposal proved too costly.

The suggestion was made as part of a scrutiny investigation by councillors prompted by concerns over the impact of obesity on people's health.

An update of the nine recommendations made by the Healthy Weight Scrutiny Review found while the feasability of offering free gym passes had been explored it was "found to be financially unviable."

More young people are using council gyms

The original report had made the suggestion for young people aged between 11 and 18.

Concerns were raised about the type of food offered to high school students during their morning break, and that many healthy lifestyle schemes were aimed at children aged under 11.

It was said council gyms "were quieter at certain times of the day" while the new e-gym was safe to be used by young people.

But an update to the original recommendations says membership of council gyms among young people has increased by 35 per cent since the pandemic without any intervention which suggested fees already offered value for money.

Gyms had been made more welcoming for that age group, while other investments across the town such as the development of playzones had also increased the use of free outdoor facilities and use of the natural environment.

However levels of obesity still remain higher in Blackpool than the national average, and being overweight remains a factor for people having to be admitted to hospital.

