Former Blackpool FC striker to speak at men's mental health event

Former Blackpool and England footballer Paul Stewart will be guest speaker at the first International Men’s Day event in the resort.

It is aimed at businesses and organisations and will focus on male suicide and male mental health well being.

Paul Stewart, left, scoring for Spurs against his first club Blackpool

Paul Stewart, who as a boy suffered sexual abuse from a football coach in the mid 70s, is director of support organisation SAVE. He has committed to the event organised by a organisations including Blackpool FC Community Trust, Blackpool Public Health, the NHS, Fulfilling Lives, Empowerment and The Washington Group.

Paul said: “I am delighted to be supporting IMD2019. As an adult the impact of the abuse on my adult life has been extremely debilitating, my mental health issues were a major problem, as I suffered and still suffer with depression, I have contemplated suicide on many occasions and have struggled with emotional connection.

"I believe that it is a major step forward for men, that recognition of mental health issues are highlighted with days such as this. The illness is not clearly visible and in a lot of cases is not spoken about openly due to the stigma surrounding the subject.

“Organisations such as The Washington Group and Empowerment, Blackpool, provide excellent support to sufferers of all types of mental health problems, and they endeavour to raise awareness through the great work they do, including events such as the IMD2019 event in November.”

The free event will take place at Blackpool Football Club on Tuesday, November 19 and will feature interactive workshops, with key local businesses and organisations sharing best practice and interventions. There will also be a marketplace area, with key community businesses and organisations showcasing services available.

It is open to businesses who operate or are based in the town and places are limited to one place per business.

Any business or group interested should contact sue.littlefair@twguk.org or call 07412858308.