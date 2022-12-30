People are also advised to avoid visiting hospitals and reduce contact with others if they have flu-like symptoms or are feeling generally under the weather.

Masks are now to be worn at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Clifton Hospital, Whitegate Drive and Fleetwood urgent treatment centres, and all other Trust properties providing community care, to reduce risk to vulnerable patients, stop the spread of infections and help prevent staff sickness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masks reintroduced at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Janet Barnsley, Executive Director of Integrated Care said: “It is vital that we take actions that help control these infections and reduce the risk of spread. We are urging people to have their COVID and flu vaccinations as soon as possible. Patients are being hospitalised with both flu and COVID and a number of these patients are seriously unwell and unvaccinated.

“We would once again like to ask for their support with getting their vaccination and wearing a mask. It is not a decision we take lightly, and we hope people understand why we are reintroducing these measures for the safety of our patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a number of walk in clinics and pharmacies that are open to everyone in Blackpool to have their flu vaccination, anyone over the age of 50 is eligible to have it for free.