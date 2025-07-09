Fleetwood slimming expert celebrated for her work in the community to support NHS partnership

A Slimming World Consultant has attended a day of celebration in recognition of her amazing work supporting people in Wyre to live happier, healthier lives in partnership with the NHS.

Sarah Wells, 44, who runs the Fleetwood & Larkholme Slimming World group’s every week, attended the event at Slimming World’s Head Office in Derbyshire – the home of the very first Slimming World group back in 1969.

Sarah was recognised at Slimming World’s first-ever Slimming World on Referral Ambassador Day, thanks to her hard work and dedication in supporting the success of the Slimming World on Referral scheme in her local area.

Slimming World on Referral is a subsidised partnership which enables health practitioners to refer patients to a local Slimming World group for weekly weight management support at no cost to the patient, they can also self refer using this address www.wyre.gov.uk/weightmanagement. Anyone could receive this referral if they meet the criteria, which is having a BMI of 30 or above, be 18 years or older, are a Wyre resident or registered at a Wyre GP and not have been a Slimming World member in the last 6 months.

Sarah is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community. She says: “When members join our groups after being referred by their healthcare provider, it can be daunting. They know that they need to make changes in order to lose weight and improve their health and often don’t know where to start. I’m so proud of the warm welcome our group’s give to all members, and the way we all support one another to make the changes they need to. It’s a privilege to celebrate milestones with members when they hit them and the buzz in group when someone shares a significant change in their health, such as reducing medication, is electric!

“As well as celebrating, we got the opportunity to hear from fellow Referral Ambassadors and share new ideas for how we can help even more people in Fleetwood and Larkholme . I love that Slimming World provide moments like these to celebrate our achievements and share best practice so we can keep improving the level of service we provide to our members. I truly believe I have the best, most rewarding, role in the world and this event makes it even more special.”

Sarah lost 5st 7lb with Slimming World herself before becoming a self-employed Consultant. After reaching her target weight she wanted to help as many people as she could become happy and healthy for life, and for them to also reach their target weight to. She has been running the Fleetwood & Larkholme group for almost 4years.

She adds: “There’s so much buzz about weight loss drugs at the moment, especially in relation to the health improvements they could bring about. The truth is there’s no magic bullet when it comes to losing weight and, most importantly, keeping it off, and any health benefits will be short lived unless people can make real change, to build long term healthy habits and understand and change their relationship with food. The members in our group who’ve joined via Slimming World on Referral are proof that it’s possible to lose weight – and maintain that weight loss – without these injections. However, we also understand the appeal of interventions like weight loss jabs when you’re absolutely desperate to lose weight, so we’d never judge anyone for taking them and everyone, including those taking weight loss drugs, is welcome to get support at our group.

“Slimming World has been a long-time provider to the NHS, and it’s the support we provide that sets us apart. We focus on equipping members with lifelong tools and support to lose weight and keep it off. They quickly discover they don’t have to go hungry or give up their favourite meals with our science-backed healthy eating plan. Alongside that, they discover how they can become more active at their own pace and explore the emotional and psychological side of their relationship with food so they can make changes that work for them and that stick. With every milestone reached, you see their confidence grow and their lives change along with the number on the scales!”

Slimming World is currently looking for highly motivated people who would like to inspire others to achieve their weight loss goals and lead a healthier life like Sarah, as a self-employed Slimming World Consultant. For more information on this flexible, rewarding role visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant

The Fleetwood & Larkholme Slimming World group are held every Thursday at 9:30am,11am, 4:30pm, 6pm & 7:30pm at the Broadway rooms Fleetwood and Fridays 8am or 9:30am at Larkholme Community centre. To join pop along or for more information contact Sarah Wells on 07432141695.