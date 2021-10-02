Fleetwood motorcyclist died from 'multiple injuries' after head on smash, inquest told
A motorbiker from Fleetwood died from horrific injuries suffered in a head on smash, an inquest was told.
Trevor Paul Cowell, 56, of Hathaway Road, died near Guthrie's Memorial on the Mountain Road, Isle of Man, on Monday afternoon.
An inquest into the death of Mr Cowell, who is from the island originally, was opened and adjourned by coroner Jayne Hughes yesterday.
Mrs Hughes said a report from a paramedic called to the scene revealed Mr Cowell had been in a "head on" crash.
She also confirmed that consultant pathologist Dr Long's initial finding was that he died from multiple injuries suffered in the collision.
Mrs Hughes extended her condolences to Mr Cowell's family and friends before adjourning the inquest so a police investigation can be completed.
No date for its resumption was given.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.