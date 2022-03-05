Fewer complaints made to Blackpool hospital during Covid

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman said patients recognising the pressure on health services during the Covid-19 crisis has likely been a major factor in a fall in NHS complaints across England.

NHS England figures show Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust received 367 written complaints in 2020-21.

This was down from 507 the year before, and fewer than the 528 received in 2018-19.

The number of patient complaints at Blackpool Victoria Hospital have gone down

Complaints were most often about patients aged between 75 and And and Over – 106 were lodged last year, accounting for 31% of all those where an age was known.

There were also three complaints about infants younger than five.

Hospital and community health services across England received 83,899 complaints in 2020-21 – a decrease of 26% from 2019-20.

However, NHS England announced an optional pause to the complaints process between March and June 2020 which may have affected the number received.

Rob Behrens, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman responsible for investigating complaints about government departments and the NHS in England, said it is hard to know exactly why the numbers have dropped, but the pandemic has likely been a "major factor".

He added: "People recognise the NHS is under pressure and might be holding back, but ultimately, I encourage anyone who believes they have suffered an injustice to come forward.

"I fear the NHS will face a tidal wave of complaints that will take years to go through, while others maybe denying themselves justice by not coming forward."

Communications – such as how decisions are explained or whether treatment implications are made clear enough – was the most common reason for complaint nationally, and the same was true at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust.

The issue was responsible for 126 written complaints last year – 27% of all those where a subject area was listed.

This was followed by values and behaviours (23%), and admissions discharge and transfers (11%).