Fat-busting Blackpool footy team showed the red card to 550lbs of weight in 2021

The six-a-side club, organised by MAN v FAT Football, is specifically aimed at overweight and obese men with BMIs higher than 27.5. Players weigh-in at at Blackpool Sports Centre on Monday evenings, before taking part in a 30-minute game, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost. Both weight loss and match scores contribute to teams’ league positions within the club.

Club member Paul Turner, who has so far lost eleven pounds through MAN v FAT Football, said: “I really enjoy the social aspect of the group and mixing with like-minded men in a similar age group, something that can become difficult as you get older.

“I would definitely encourage other men from the area to get involved. MAN v FAT is a great way of socialising and because you know everyone is involved to lose weight, you don’t feel self-conscious going out on the field as the other players are all shapes and sizes, and very welcoming.

Blackpool members of MAN v FAT football have shed a whopping 550lbs in the past year

“It has helped me make new friends, and is improving my mental health through exercise and by having something extra to focus on. It’s great to enjoy competitive sport again too, while it is all fun and light-hearted, you genuinely care about winning.”

The club and its organisers, Active Blackpool, are now encouraging more local men to sign up for the programme, as Blackpool’s obesity rates rank well above the national average.

According to Public Health England statistics, 71.6 per cent of adults in Blackpool are overweight or obese, placing it among the top 15 hotspots in England for the health concern. The national average stands at around 63.9 per cent.

Despite this, men are far less likely than women to seek help in losing weight. Only 60,000 out of 900,000 Slimming World members are men, while WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, only added a men’s programme to its website in 2007.

Richard Crick, MAN v FAT’s head of football, said: “We are extremely proud of the progress made by our players, coaches and the wider team involved at our Blackpool club.

“The club currently has spaces for new players, so if you’re ready to shed some extra weight, while having fun and making new friends in the process - get in touch.”

Around 7,500 men have signed up to more than 150 MAN v FAT clubs across the UK. The total amount of weight lost by players currently stands at around 400,000 pounds – the weight of a blue whale.

Paul said: “I found it hard doing it by myself. But doing it as a team has motivated me to lose weight. It’s been a big help for me, and it’s the only way that’s really helped me lose weight. We’ve got some good lads and it’s really enjoyable to play with them.”