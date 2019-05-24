Family's gift to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in memory John ‘Bob’ Stanyon

A family has donated extra large wheelchairs to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in memory of a loved one who died there.

In honour of John ‘Bob’ Stanyon, his wife Hilary and son Paul hope the chairs will help some of the larger patients the hospital gets.

Hilary and Paul Stanyon, far right, with staff from the haematology ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Bob was a former NHS executive and died from leukaemia at the age of 62.

Paul said: “From the moment dad was brought in, until his final moments, the staff on the ward were amazing with him and we always said we wanted to do something to help the staff and patients of the future in my dad’s memory.

“The staff told us that they really needed some bigger wheelchairs as the ones they had were not suitable for some larger patients and using the kind donations made by friends and family at my dad’s funeral, we were able to purchase these wheelchairs and it is great to see them now in use.’’

Hilary added: “Bob spent his last 10 days on the ward and they looked after him, and me, so well that I really wanted to do something to give something back.”