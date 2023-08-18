News you can trust since 1873
Extra parking still needed at busy health centre

Plans to provide additional parking at a busy health centre have been resubmitted to Blackpool Council for consideration.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

A scheme to create extra spaces at South Shore Primary Care Centre on Lytham Road was granted planning permission back in May 2020, but has now been lodged again as it had to be acted upon within three years.

The fresh plans are proposing the same development of 50 new parking spaces on an a piece of land which has been vacant since the St Margaret Clitherow Church was demolished.

The application has been prepared by Sunderland Peacock and Associates Ltd on behalf of Highfield Surgery and Stonyhill Medical Practice which are located in the health centre.

South Shore Primary Care Centre (picture from Google)South Shore Primary Care Centre (picture from Google)
Extra capacity has been needed for some years to ease congestion on nearby residential roads.

Documents submitted with the application say: “Parking provision on the existing site is currently very restricted which creates implications on neighbouring roads.

“This application seeks to extend the existing NHS patient car park in order to provide maximum additional patient parking spaces and assist with congestion on Dunes Avenue.”

If approved, the car park will be an extension of an adjoining facility which has 36 spaces, with timber fencing removed to provide access.

The layout has been designed in order to maximise the number of new parking bays which can be provided for use by patients visiting the health centre.

When the previous scheme was approved, town hall planners ruled the additional 50 spaces would be enough to alleviate traffic problems on surrounding streets and approved the application using delegated powers.

